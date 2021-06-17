Five area athletes made the final cut for Northern Tier League Female Athlete of the Year with Wyalusing’s Catherine Brown winning the award for her season in cross country, basketball, track and field and softball and earned 12 varsity letter in her career.
The award was made in 2007 to recognize those in the NTL who have not only performed and excelled in athletics but also in the classroom and in the community.
Cowanesque Valley had one finalist with senior Abby Ackley making the shortlist of athletes considered for the award.
Ackley played three sports in her senior year as the goalkeeper in soccer, the leading scorer for the Lady Indians basketball team and also part of the CV softball team that finished their season with a 12-9 record.
She also carried a grade-point average of 93.28 and plans to attend Penn State Berks in the fall.
Also making the final list for NTL Student-Athlete of the year was NP-Liberty’s Kiersten Mitstifer, who has participated in basketball, soccer and softball.
She was one of the biggest parts of the NP-Liberty basketball team reaching Districts and winning a first-round matchup.
She plans to attend the Virginia Military Institute.
Also making the final list from North Penn-Mansfield was Grace Farrer who participated in cross country, basketball and track and field.
Farrer was a two-time second-place finish in the NTL meet and plans to attend Susquehanna University in the fall to compete in cross country and track.
Also making the final list was Wellsboro’s Kerrah Clymer who competed in soccer and softball. Clymer maintained a 93-9 grade-point average.
Clymer, who scored a league-high in goals with 34 in soccer while in softball set the new all-time and single-season home run records, plans to attend Mansfield University in the fall and join their soccer team.
The final area athlete to be named a finalist for the 2021 NTL Student-Athlete of the Year award was standout Williamson athlete Charly Slusser.
Slusser competed in soccer, track and field and cross country and is recently coming off a silver medal finish in the high jump in the PIAA State Championships.
Slusser holds a 95.3 grade-point average and plans to attend Ithaca College and continue her track and field career.