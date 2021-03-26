Last March, the 2020 Mansfield University men's and women's track and field teams could only watch as their scheduled meets began to dwindle due to COVID-19 concerns.
On the morning of March 13, they were told their season was over. Athletes were forced to train at home over the spring and summer - using backyards and high school tracks to get ready for their return.
Meanwhile, as the athletes were away, they were introduced to a new head coach in Jamal Johnson on November 30. An introductory period that had to be done through a computer screen, made things difficult. However, fast forward 115 days and Johnson has the squad prepped for their first meet of the season.
The Mountaineers compete kick off the 2021 outdoor campaign this Saturday, March 27 when they travel to Lock Haven University to battle in the Elliston Early Bird Open. Live video and results are being provided by the LHU Athletic Communication office.
Johnson takes over a predominantly young unit that has championship experience indoors, but has yet to compete in a collegiate outdoor season.