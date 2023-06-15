Jacob Houtz, Lorenzo Febbo, Josh Colon, Luke Payne and Josh Farina were named to the 2022-23 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Baseball Team, the organization announced on Tuesday, May 16.
The 2023 Academic All-District® Baseball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom.
The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes baseball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees were announced June 7.
To be eligible for the award a student-athlete must hold at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA or higher, and have played in at least 50 percent of the team’s games.
Houtz, who recorded a 3.87 as a member of the education department, had a monster season at the plate in the heart of the Mansfield batting lineup. Houtz led the club with seven homers, 37 RBIs, a .545 slugging percentage, while finishing second in hits (45) and doubles (nine).
A three-time Mansfield Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Farina secured a 3.94 GPA as a psychology major. Farina started 29 games he appeared in as an outfielder, finishing with 26 hits, 16 RBIs, 12 runs, three doubles, one triple and one home run.
Colon showcased a 3.68 GPA as a major in criminal justice and minor in biology. Colon finished 1-0 with a save out of the bullpen, making it six victories in a row without a loss for the right-hander. Colon appeared in 14 games for a total of 17 innings as the Mountaineer closer.
Payne locked down a 3.82 GPA in the computer information systems department. Payne finished with a solid win-loss record of 2-1 after throwing 26.2 innings as a long-inning relief pitcher out of the Mountaineer bullpen. The junior struck out 17 hitters.
Febbo wrapped up his career with an impressive 3.94 GPA while earning his second degree in environmental technology.
Febbo graduated from MU in 2022 with his first degree in criminal justice. The senior recorded career-highs in appearances, strikeouts in 13.1 innings pitched out of the bullpen.