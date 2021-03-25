MANSFIELD — The Galeton Lady Tigers traveled to Mansfield on Monday, March 22 to scrimmage with the North Penn-Liberty softball team.
The Galeton roster is almost completely turned over in 2021 with only five players slated to make their return.
Galton returns seniors Cassanda Bliss, Daniel Claycomb, Brooklyn McCullen as well as juniors Mikayla Schott and Bailee Holleran.
During the 2018-2019 season the only player to see significant playing time was Schott, who recorded four hits with one RBI.
The Lady Tigers compiled a 11-9 record that season but will be a completely different unit after an almost two year layoff and the starting unit practically completely changed from that season.
During their scrimmage, Schott took the mound and struggled in the first few innings before settling in. They will need her to not only be a pitcher during the 2021 season, but also a leader with no other player recording varsity level play up to this point.
The Galeton Lady Tigers willl open their season on the road on Friday, March 26 as they travel to take on the Bucktail girls at 4:30 p.m.