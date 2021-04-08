The Galeton Tiger’s tennis team picked up their first win of the 2021 season as they swept North Penn-Liberty 5-0 at home on Tuesday, April 6.
After not playing a match since their loss the Wellsboro on March 23, Galeton bounced back in a big way as they trounced the Liberty boys in a convincing fashion for their first win of the year.
In singles play, the Galeton boys swept Liberty with Reilly Strike picking up 6-3 wins in consecutive sets for the win over Liberty’s Rivers Hicks-Lee.
Baiden Cinino won in straight sets as well during the sweep with 6-3 and 6-2 wins over Allen Weed from North Penn-Liberty.
Micah Batson finished off the day with big wins over Ian Beck as he took the first set 6-1 and the second set by a score of 6-2.
Galeton won doubles by default and in exihibition play topped Liberty with teams of John Martn and Kenneth Johnson winning 7-6 in back-to-back sets over Dylan Eveland and Ian Beck.
Strike and Batson were victorious in three sets in the exhibition with Hicks-Lee and Weed as they were able to win the first set by a score of 6-2 and the third set by a score of 7-5.
Galeton will look to build on their win as they hosted Cowansesque Valley on Wednesday, April 7 at 4:30 p,m,
Liberty was also back in action as they travled to take on the undefeated Wellsboro tennis team on April 6 with a chance to get themselves in the win-column for the first time in the 2021 season.