The Galeton Lady Tigers add two more wins and a loss to their belt for the season. The Lady Tigers dominated Coudersport and Northern Potter 3-1 and 3-0 respectively and faced a 3-0 loss against the Port Allegany Lady Gators.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, Galeton faced off against Coudersport and took a 3-1 win.

The Lady Tigers claimed an early lead after emerging victorious from the first two sets, but the Lady Falcons would return with a vengeance on the court to take the third set point-by-point 24-26.

Galeton would show a strong finish though and claim the fourth and final set 25-22 to edge over Coudersport for the victory.

On Monday, Sept. 26, Galeton hosted a non-conference match against Northern Potter which resulted in a 3-0 set victory for the Lady Tigers.

The first two sets were won by a nearly ten point advantage for the Lady Tigers, however Northern Potter fought hard in the last set, resulting in Galeton edging a point-by-point 26-24 win.

The Lady Tigers would then face a shutout 3-0 loss against Port Allegany on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in an away conference game.

Galeton would challenge Port Allegany in the first and third set, falling by only three points in both for matching set scores of 25-22. Port Allegany would take the second set by a ten point advantage 25-15 to claim the 3-0 victory for the Lady Gators.

Port Allegany ranks first in the District 4 conference with an undefeated 3-0 record so far.

Coudersport follows behind in fourth place with a 6-4 overall record and a 5-4 conference record.

Northern Potter ranks fifth with a 1-3 overall and tied 1-1 conference.

Galeton ranks eighth with a 7-4 overall and a tied 4-4 conference record.