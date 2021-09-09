WILLIAMSON — The Galeton Lady Tigers were able to storm through a bracket of formidable opponents on Saturday, Sept. 4 to claim a three-set victory over the Williamson Lady Warriors in the championship game to take home first place.
Williamson was able to come away with second place as well, and the other area team in attendance competing was the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians who were unable to place during the competition.
Galeton split games with Williamson in the opening round but was able to bounce back and take home the win for a team with high hopes in the 2021 season after finishing second in the District 4 Class A Playoffs last season before falling to Canton.
Williamson was able to defeat an extremely formidable opponent in the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers to make the finals and is another team that is expected to have a much-improved season in 2021.
Galeton will open their regular season on the road in Oswayo Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. Williamson opens up their season on Wednesday as well on the road against Wyalusing at 7:30 p.m. while the CV girls opened their season up on the road against NP-Liberty on Tuesday, Aug. 7.