Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week

NP-Liberty Lady Mounties Basketball

Elizabeth Ritchie

In the final regular-season and home game for the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties of the 2021-2022 season, junior center Elizabeth Ritchie was able to turn in one of the best performances of her young career to top the CV Lady Indians.

Ritchie would start slow but would start to dominate her matchup in the post as she scored every point for her team in the second quarter as they started to mount a comeback.

She would finish the frame with an incredible 14 points.

Ritchie would continue her offensive efficiency in the second half where she added six more points and netted 20 points total in the win.

She was also able to pile in the rebounds, one of her best attributes, and racked up 16 boards in a huge double-double.

For her impressive play in the Lady Mounties regular-season finale, Ritchie is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.