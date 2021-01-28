Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
Cowanesque Valley Indians Basketball
Ben Cooper
In a contest that was decided in the final quarter of the game against the Williamson Warriors, no player on the court was more impactful than senior Ben Cooper for the CV Indians.
Cooper dropped a career-high 31 points and willed his team to a win.
He notched 15 fourth quarter points and was everywhere on the court from rebounds to lock-down defense.
For his outstanding performance this past week, Cooper has been named this week’s Gazette Male Athelte of the Week.