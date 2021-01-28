Cooper takes jump-shot

Senior Ben Cooper put on a show during the Cowansque Valley Indians win over Williamson on Monday, Jan. 25 putting up 31 points.

 photo by Nick Coyle

Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week

Cowanesque Valley Indians Basketball

Ben Cooper

In a contest that was decided in the final quarter of the game against the Williamson Warriors, no player on the court was more impactful than senior Ben Cooper for the CV Indians.

Cooper dropped a career-high 31 points and willed his team to a win.

He notched 15 fourth quarter points and was everywhere on the court from rebounds to lock-down defense.

For his outstanding performance this past week, Cooper has been named this week’s Gazette Male Athelte of the Week.

