Female Athlete of the Week
CV Lady Indians
Abby Ackley
After an 0-3 start to the season for the CV Lady Indians, they were finally able to get themselves in the win column and senior Abby Ackley had one of the best games of her career in the win.
Ackley notched an incredible 23 points in an overtime thriller and was the driving-force for the Lady Indians, scoring nearly half of their total 47 points.
Offensively, Ackley has been the top player for the Lady Indians and after losing some of their top-options has stepped up and taken over the Indians.
For her part in leading the Lady Indians to their first win of the year, Ackley is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.