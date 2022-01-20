Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
CV Girls Basketball
Ashley Woodring
In the first win of the 2021-2022 season for the CV Lady Indians, no player was more impactful than Ashley Woodring as they topped Williamson on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Woodring was able to push her team to victory with a strong showing of 14 points, and her defense and ability to rebound were all huge parts of their win.
Woodring was key for the CV girls getting out to an early lead and was huge in the second half where she netted nine points and was clutch on the line knocking down seven shots from the charity stripe.
For her strong performance and lifting her team to their first victory of the season, Woodring is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.