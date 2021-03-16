Warner backstroke

Caralyn Warner competes in the backstroke during the 2021 swim season.

 photo provided

Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week

Wellsboro Swimming

Caralyn Warner

The second girls’ swimmer who put together an impressive postseason for Wellsboro was Caralyn Warner, who as just a freshman was able to overcome a strange season to still perform at a high level in the District meet.

Warner, who was coming off two-second place finishes in the Northern Tier League meet in the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter backstroke, was able to build on her success for two top 10 finishes during the District 4 meet.

Warner finished in 10th place in the 40-freestyle swimming in a time of 28:40 and also had a ninth place finish in the 100-backstroke with a time of 1:12:14 to finish off her first season with the Wellsboro swim team.

For her performance in the postseason for the Wellsboro swim team picking up two top-ten finishes in her first year of varsity swimming, Warner is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.

Tags

Trending Food Videos