Westfield, PA (16950)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.