Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Swimming
Caralyn Warner
The second girls’ swimmer who put together an impressive postseason for Wellsboro was Caralyn Warner, who as just a freshman was able to overcome a strange season to still perform at a high level in the District meet.
Warner, who was coming off two-second place finishes in the Northern Tier League meet in the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter backstroke, was able to build on her success for two top 10 finishes during the District 4 meet.
Warner finished in 10th place in the 40-freestyle swimming in a time of 28:40 and also had a ninth place finish in the 100-backstroke with a time of 1:12:14 to finish off her first season with the Wellsboro swim team.
For her performance in the postseason for the Wellsboro swim team picking up two top-ten finishes in her first year of varsity swimming, Warner is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.