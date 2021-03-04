Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties
Elizabeth Ritchie
Even though the North Penn-Liberty girls were unable to pick up a win against a tough NEB team, sophomore Elizabeth Ritchie put together a strong outing against a tough inside presence.
She scored 13 points to go along with 10 rebounds and was an integral part of the Liberty girls hanging around against the Lady Panthers.
The sophomore recorded her seventh game of over 10 rebounds and has been a strong inside presence for her team.
She also shot the ball efficiently in the effort with 55% from the field and has come into her own on offense this season.
For her performance in the Lady Mounties season-finale, Ritchie is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.