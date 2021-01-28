Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties Basketball
Eva Rice
After the Liberty girls fell to 0-2 on the season, Eva Rice put together two outstanding outings to lead her team to a 2-0 record over the past week.
In her first contest, she was instrumental in an upset-win over Wyalusing, putting up 14 points, six board, three assists and a steal.
She backed that up with another big game, pouring in 16 points in a win over Cowanesque Valley.
For her string of strong outings and leading her team to a 2-0 record, Rice is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.