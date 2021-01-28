Rice passes the ball

Senior Eva Rice passes the ball up the floor during their first win of the season against the Wyalusing Lady Rams on Thursday, Jan. 21.

 photo by Tim McBride

Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week

North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties Basketball

Eva Rice

After the Liberty girls fell to 0-2 on the season, Eva Rice put together two outstanding outings to lead her team to a 2-0 record over the past week.

In her first contest, she was instrumental in an upset-win over Wyalusing, putting up 14 points, six board, three assists and a steal.

She backed that up with another big game, pouring in 16 points in a win over Cowanesque Valley.

For her string of strong outings and leading her team to a 2-0 record, Rice is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.

