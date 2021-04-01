Female Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro softball
Kerrah Clymer
Senior Wellsboro softball player Kerrah Clymer had one of the best games of her career in their season opener against Williamson and helped her team claim an impressive 11-5 win to start the year.
In the batter’s box, Clymer was dominant going a perfect 4-4 with two home runs and four RBIs while also scoring three runs and reached base in all five of her plate appearances.
Her home run in the fourth inning helped spark her teams’ offense who then went to outscore Williamson 7-3 in the final three innings.
She also was able to pitch a complete game and struck out six batters in the process.
For her performance as not only a pitcher but also having an incredible day swinging the bat, Clymer is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.