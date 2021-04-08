Female Athlete of the Week
CV Softball
Makayla Vargeson
Even though the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians were unable to hand the Athens Lady Wildcats their first loss of the 2021 season, senior Makayla Vargeson played as well as humanly possible during the game.
Vargeson batted 2-3 on the day with both of her hits being homeruns as she drove in an increble five RBI’s on the day.
It was also evident that when things are close, teams won’t pitch to the senior standout as she was intentionally walked twice during the game with Athens wanting nothing to do with her big bat.
She also was a difference-maker in the field, coming up with some really nice plays in the infield to help her team battle a tough Athens foe.
She also came in to pitch for the final inning and did a bit of everything in the extra-inning battle against Athens.
For her two-homerun performance, Vargeson is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.