Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
CV Softball
Megan Hyde
The CV Lady Indians softball team continues to roll through the 2022 season and during their contest against the Wellsboro Lady Hornets, Megan Hyde put together one of the best pitching performances of the year.
On the mound, Hyde pitched a complete game shutout while allowing just five total hits, all singles, while striking out six batters in the process.
Her play completely stifled the Wellsboro attack and was pivotal in them putting together a lopsided 14-0 victory on the day.
She also added one hit and one run scored and has been key to the success of the CV girls this season.
For her impressive day in a win over Wellsboro, Hyde is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.