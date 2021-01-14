Female Athlete of the Week
Williamson Lady
Warrior Basketball
Taylor Rae Jones
In her first ever varsity game, Taylor Rae Jones put together an incredible statline as the Williamson girls pulled off their first win of the year.
She flirted with a triple-double on the night, and put up nine points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the win.
Some of the plays she made throughout the night were indicative of what the future might look like for the Williamson program, and it surely looked bright.
Jones did a bit of everything in helping Williamson finally get themselves in the win column and her play in the season opening win is why she is named this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.