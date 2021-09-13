Stratton controls ball

Williamson Lady Warrior soccer player Tori Stratton controls the ball during her second half hat trick over CMVT this past week. 

 photo by Nick Coyle

Female Athlete of the Week

Lady Warrior Soccer

Tori Stratton

Freshman Tori Stratton was a big part of the turnaround for the Williamson Lady Warriors soccer team in their season-opener and her second-half hat trick propelled her team to a 6-0 victory.

Williamson struggled to be aggressive in the first half of play, leading by just one goal but leaving a lot of opportunities on the field, but the switch flipped for the Williamson girls as they stormed CMVT for five goals in the second half.

The play of Stratton was huge in their surge and even more impressive when considering it was her first-ever varsity action.

For her stellar performance, Stratton is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.

