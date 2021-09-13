Female Athlete of the Week
Lady Warrior Soccer
Tori Stratton
Freshman Tori Stratton was a big part of the turnaround for the Williamson Lady Warriors soccer team in their season-opener and her second-half hat trick propelled her team to a 6-0 victory.
Williamson struggled to be aggressive in the first half of play, leading by just one goal but leaving a lot of opportunities on the field, but the switch flipped for the Williamson girls as they stormed CMVT for five goals in the second half.
The play of Stratton was huge in their surge and even more impressive when considering it was her first-ever varsity action.
For her stellar performance, Stratton is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.