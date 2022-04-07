Female Athlete of the Week
CV Softball
Makenzie Surine
The CV Lady Indians opened up their 2021-2022 season with an emphatic win over the Athens Lady Wildcats on Friday, March 25, and standout player Makenzie Surine turned in a strong performance to lead her team to a 12-2 mercy rule over their opponent.
During the contest, Surine was on fire in the batters’ box where she collected an incredible four hits in a shortened game while also scoring three total runs and knocking in an RBI for the Lady Indians as well.
Surine also was able to set the tone for the game early, as she scored the first run of the evening on a single that started the big rally for the CV girls.
For her impressive day hitting the softball and leading her team to a season-opening win, Surine is this week’s Female Athlete of the Week.