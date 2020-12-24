The Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and the Free Press-Courier have announced our First Team All-Stars for the fall sports season for volleyball, tennis, golf and cross country.
In the Jan. 7 issue we will release the Gazette Players’ of the Year for the sports of football, boys and girls soccer.
Volleyball
Ali Koval
Finishing off her dominant career as a North Penn-Liberty volleyball player, Ali Koval continued her stellar play throughout the 2020 season. Koval was a big part in the Lady Mounties claiming their fifth-straight District Title. Koval has been one of the best defensive players in not only District 4, but the entire state and this season was no different. During her senior season Koval notched 163 digs and was a deadly server, leading her team in aces with 31. All of these stats are made more impressive by her only playing in 24 sets in 2020 due to injury. Koval came out with a vengeance during the District Title bout, notching an incredible 40 digs in just four sets to help her team pick up the win. Koval was named the NTL-Defensive Player of the Year and also was recognized on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association 2A All-State Team this season.
Julia Nawri
Senior Julia Nawri saw her role expand greatly in 2020 for the North Penn-Liberty volleyball team with the graduation of JoAnne McNamara, but fit in seamlessly as she put together one of the best seasons for any player in the area. Nawri dished out 331 assists during the year and was extremely poised and in control when setting up teammates during the season. As a player who didn’t see that much floor time last season, Nawri was more than ready for the challenge of orchestrating an offense and it showed when she was on the floor. Nawri also added 31 aces on the year which was good for second on her team and even added 25 kills from the setter position. She is one of the large group of seniors who will be tough to replace next season.
Charisma Grega
Charisma Grega once again proved she is one of the best volleyball players in not only Tioga County, but the entire state of Pennsylvania. Grega was named the NTL-MVP for her efforts in 2020 and was one of the two area players named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association 2A All-State Team. Grega’s calm demeanor was the exact opposite of the way she played on the floor, with a tamed aggressiveness that left shockwaves throughout the gym when she struck the ball for a kill. Grega notched a team-high in kills with 147 and also a team-high in digs with 183. Grega also had three blocks and 18 aces during the 2020 District Championship season. Grega leaves behind one of the best careers for an area volleyball player and racked up almost 1,000 kills during her time in a Mounties uniform.
Bailey Monks
Senior Bailey Monks put together a strong outing in her final season as a Wellsboro Lady Hornet volleyball player, and her play helped to push the Lady Hornets to yet another District Title game in 2020. Monks led her team in kills and blocks with 102 and 33 respectively, and also notched 20 digs and 14 aces in her senior year. Monks was also able to top the 100 block mark during the season, which is an extremely difficult plateau for any volleyball player to reach. Monks was one of the top area players and also was named to the NTL First Team for her efforts this season.
Breighanne Kemp
Breghanne Kemp may be the best server in all of the NTL, and in 2020 she led her team with an incredible 41 aces. She was also second on her team in kills with 99 as well as in digs with 139 and is another extremely effective utility player for the Wellsboro team. Her all-around play for Wellsboro helped lead them to yet another successful season in 2020 and despite falling short of a District Title were a much better team than many thought they would be thanks to the play of their senior class. Kemp also was second on her team in assists with an incredible 179, and her production was key to Wellsboro reaching the 10-win mark this past season.
Mikayla Vargeson
One of the best overall athletes in Tioga County, Makayla Vargeson was able to put together another great season for the Cowanesque Valley Indians volleyball team in 2020 in spite of not winning as many games as they would have liked. Vargeson was one of the top offensive players in the NTL and led her team in kills with 185, aces with 37, blocks with six and was second on her team in digs with 109. Vargeson did it all on the court for the Indians and carved out one of the best careers during her time playing volleyball and picked up her 500th career-kill in 2020 and finished her career with nearly 600 kills and digs.
Rylie Walker
Senior Rylie Walker was the other half of the dynamic duo for the Cowanesque Lady Indians over the past four seasons. Walker continued her excellent play to end her volleyball career this season and led her team in assists with over 200, and though some of her other stats don’t jump off the sheet her impact could be seen when watching the Indians play. She tied for most blocks on her team with six and was a force at the net using her length to cause trouble for opponents as well as alter shots. Walker also added 18 assists, 12 digs and 60 kills on the season and ended her career with 420 digs and nearly 300 career-kills.
Alli Makensky
Sophomore Alli Macenksy continues to improve each and every season, and in 2020 helped the Galeton Lady Tigers have an extremely successful year as they pushed themselves all the way into the District Championship match. Macensky led her team in kills with 176 and vastly improved her game in nearly every other facet racking up 43 assists, 51 blocks and 89 digs. Macesnky will be a key piece in the continued growth of the Galeton volleyball program with a lot of impact players set to graduate, but if she continues to improve at the rate she has, they should be in good hands. Macensky also was the lone Galeton player named to the District 9 All-Star Team and in her short career she already has 349 kills and over 100 blocks and could easily reach 300 blocks during her career.
Alexis Johnson
Senior Alexis Johnson may be the most underrated player in all of District 9, as she quietly put together one of the best seasons for any area volleyball player in 2020 for the Galeton Lady Tigers. Johnson displayed an incredible statline and her 55 blocks alone would make her worthy of being named to the Gazette First Team. On top of that, Johnson also added 147 kills and 47 aces and was easily the best player on the court when the Galeton Lady Tigers upset Northeast Bradford in the first game in the District Playoffs. Her impact was evident during the finals when she was sick, and it could be seen how important she was to the Galeton team who struggled with her sidelined. Johnson reached the 100 block plateau this season as well and ended her career with an impressive 127 career-blocks.
Makenna Shuemaker
Another extremely underrated volleyball player from the Galeton Lady Tigers, Makenna Shuemaker was always one of the best players on the court for her team. Captain setter for Galeton, Shuemaker led her team in assists with 209 and also in digs with 323 and was one of the best servers on her teams adding 37 aces during the year. Shuemaker had an incredible six games with over 20 digs and also dished out double-digit assists in more than half of her games in 2020. Shuemaker finishes her career as a Lady Tiger with over 450 assists and just under 650 digs and was one of the most effective and efficient players on the court for Galeton as they finished the season as the District 4 1A runner-ups.
Golf
Andrew Green
The top-golfer for the NTL-Champion North Penn-Mansfield golf team, sophomore Andrew Greene was the model of consistency during his 2020 golf season. Green shot the second best average of any golfer with an 86.63 score and rarely had a bad day on the greens with his best outing shooting a 79 and never shooting over 95 at any point in this past season. Green was at the top-end of the most consistent area golf team and should only improve in years to come for Mansfield.
Ethan Weiskopff
Part of the NTL-Champion North Penn-Mans -field golf team, Ethan Weiskopff was another golfer who showcased extreme consistency on the golf course for his team. He helped lead his team to an undefeated season and dominated the rest of the NTL throughout the year. Weiskopff shot a team second-best 89.38 on the season with his low-score being an 81 and his high score being 102. Weiskopff is one of the top seniors on his team and over the course of the year finished in the top five overall on multiple occasions.
Joel Heck
Senior Joel Heck had yet another strong season for the Cowanesque Valley Indians in 2020 and was the top golfer on his team throughout the year. Heck averaged an 85.11 on the season and was possibly the most consistent golfer in the area with his low score coming in a first overall finish with an 81 and his highest score being an 90. As a senior, Heck helped lead the Indians to a third place overall finish in the NTL despite losing the best area golfer in Austin Outman this year.
Brock Hamblin
The top golfer in the NTL in 2020, Brock Hamblin’s name could be found on the top of the scorers-card in nearly every match he played during the 2020 season. Hablim never shot above 87 during the season and shot his season low of 79 and was consistently the best golfer in the area. Hamblin was named NTL-MVP and helped lead the Hornets, who stumbled out of the gates during 2020, to a second-overall team finish during the year. Hamblin finished the year with an 82.38 average his senior season.
Tennis
Megan Wattles
One of the only returning senior players for the Cowanesque Lady Indians tennis team, Megan Wattles put together another extremely strong season. Wattles finished with a record of 5-2 and was consistently pitted against the other team’s best player. Wattles helped lead her team to a second place finish in the NTL with an overall record of 7-4 and also won her only doubles match during the year.
Daina Dawes
North Penn-Liberty struggled in 2019 but started to put things together in 2020 thanks to the excellent play of senior Daina Dawes and company. Dawes got the opportunity to compete at the District level in 2020 and despite not being able to come up with a win, had a strong match against top-notch competition. Dawes ends her career for the Liberty tennis team as one of their top players in 2020 where they doubled their 2019 win-total in a shortened schedule.
Kara Watterson
Kara Watterson was another important piece to the success the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians tennis team enjoyed during the 2020 season. Watterson finished with a 4-3 record in doubles-play and was one of the best players during their 7-4 season.
Aubrey Griess
Aubrey Griess was another North Penn-Liberty tennis player who helped turn things around in 2020 and also got the opportunity to compete at the District level. Griess finished the year with a 3-5 record in singles play and was one of the best doubles players on her team this past season for the Lady Mounties.
Cross Country
Seth Neal
Senior cross country runner Seth Neal came out of the gates on fire for the Cowaneque Valley Indians cross country team in 2020, and was one of the most consistent runners in the area during the 2020 season. The Indians finished with the second best team record in the NTL and Neal was a big part of that success. Neal had a handful of first place finishes and was the top-area runner in the District 4 cross country meet where he took 38th place with a time of 19:31. His top finishing time during the 2020 season was 17:16.
Owen Cummings
Owen Cummings was another senior for the Cowanesque Valley Indians who enjoyed a successful 2020 season helping them to the second best record in the NTL Large School Division of 6-4. Cummings finished the season with the seventh best time in all of the NTL with a time of 17:46 and was a major part of the Indians team having such a successful season.
Noah Shedden
Though his sample size is smaller than many area-runners with North Penn-Mansfield unable to compete in a full season, Noah Shedden was still one of the best runners in 2020. He finished with the third best time in the NTL with a time of 16:56. As just a junior, expect Shedden to have a much bigger impact next season as a senior with a full schedule and hopefully a full boys team for Mansfield.
Julia DeCamp
The top-runner for the Wellsboro Hornets girls cross country team, Julia DeCamp was able to build on her spectacular freshman year and become one of the best area girls runner this past season. DeCamp finished with the 11th best time in the NTL with a 22:27 finish. The Wellsboro girls finished the year with an overall record of 9-1 and the top spot in the NTL Large School Division. In the District 4 Cross County Meet, DeCamp continued to impress and finished 49th with a time of 23:45 to lead her team.
Havah Simcox
Sophomore runner for the Wellsboro Lady Hornets cross country team Havah Simcox was the only runner for Wellsboro to claim an overall win during the 2020 season. Simcox had the second best time on her team of 22:46 and was almost always near the top of the standings in meets during the season. With two more years of running ahead of her, expect Simcox to be part of the young core that will continue to improve for Wellsboro in the future.
McKenna Cary
As only a freshman, McKenna Cary consistently improved throughout the 2020 season for the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians cross country team and it culminated with Cary being the top finishing area runner in the District 4 meet. During the regular season Cary finished in the top 20 with a time of 23:01 but during the District meet was able to overcome some poor weather conditions to take an impressive 15th place finish with a time of 23:13. Though the Lady Indians were low on numbers in 2020, Cary was one of the top area runners and has a lot of upside with three more years of running ahead of her.