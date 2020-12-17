The Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and the Free Press-Courier have announced our First Team All-Stars for the fall sports season for football, boys soccer and girls soccer.
Next week we will release the second half of our First Team All-Stars for tennis, cross country, volleyball and golf.
Football
Darryn Callahan
The rumbling running back for the Wellsboro Hornets football team Darryn Callahan was a big play waiting to happen in 2020, and during the season he ran over opposing defenses for 392 rushing yards and four touchdowns in just six games. Though the sample size is small for the sophomore back, Callahan showed some real speed on the outside and power between the tackles, making him one of the toughest runners to bring down in the area. He also proved to be a more than viable option in the passing game, and he corralled a team-high 13 receptions for a team-high 183 yards and a touchdown. It also should be noted that Callahan is one of the best cornerbacks in the Northern Tier League, and is a solid tackler from the secondary where he racked up 18 tackles and also grabbed a highlight reel diving interception during the season. As the clear feature-back for the Hornets and a cornerstone on the defensive side of the ball, look out for what he does next season with a full slate of games and a young and up-and-coming team.
Tanyon Brown
Easily the most productive wide receiver in the area, Tanyon Brown of the Cowanesque Valley Indians quietly put together an incredible statline during the 2020 season in just seven games. He hauled in 30 catches (second in the NTL), racked up 455 yards (best in the NTL) and also scored six receiving touchdowns as well (tied for best in the NTL). Brown was a threat to go the distance anytime he caught the ball, and was also a spectacular high-point catching receiver, which was in full display against Brockway when he jumped over a defender to pull down what might have been the catch of the year for a touchdown. Brown is also an elite cornerback, and in coverage was a headache for quarterbacks. Brown had 23 tackles, three interceptions and one defensive touchdown as well. Brown can do it all and will be back for his senior year to terrorize defenses.
Mikey Sipps
In just seven games, the junior Cowanesque Indians linebacker was a tackling-machine, averaging over 10 tackles per contest with 74 on the year. In a year where the Indians struggled in the first half of the season on the defensive side of the ball, Sipps was one of the only constants for his team and has next level anticipation and a nose for the ball. Sipps was the driving force for the defensive unit and also one of the top performers on the offensive line for the Indians. When the offensive front finally got healthy during the year, the running game started to click with Sipps being one of the most important parts of that unit. With a strong junior season under his belt expect Sipps to improve even further next year with his dedicated offseason work-ethic.
Brett Harvey
Senior Brett Harvey’s name could be heard over and over again in Blossburg this past season as his name was called on nearly every tackle made for the Panthers this season. Harvey had 55 total tackles in only four games this season, which is an absurd average of 13.8 tackles per game. Harvey has racked up nearly 200 career tackles for the Panthers in his career (182 total) and has been a mainstay on the hard-nosed defensive front over his past two seasons. He is also the team’s center, and though not the biggest offensive lineman in the area, he is without a doubt one of the most tenacious. Harvey will be a player that is extremely hard to replace for the Panthers next season.
Will Kibbler
If there was one word to describe the play of the Wellsboro Hornet sophomore Will Kibler, it would be electric. Kibler was a threat to score from any part of the football field and would constantly make something out of nothing with his elite speed and playmaking ability. One of the best kick returners in the league, Kibler scored on only one touchdown return this season but constantly made big plays and set his team up in excellent field position. Kibler was one of the top receivers on his team, and in line with his returning ability he was devastating in the open field. He reeled in eight catches for 173 yards on the year, with half of them going for touchdowns. He was also a difference-maker in the secondary and was able to snatch one interception on the year. Kibler will be a player to watch for the Hornets over the next few seasons with his top-end speed and competitive drive.
Isaac Keane
Proving to be a true dual-threat quarterback, junior Isaac Keane racked up a team-high 812 yards for the Wellsboro Hornets this season to go along with his 11 total touchdowns. Keane passed for just under 650 yards in six games and ran for 173 yards on the season. Keane is also an elite player on defense, which is something you don’t see from too many quarterbacks. In the secondary Keane had seven tackles and one interception on the season and has been known to lay down some pretty hard hits, especially for a quarterback. With a lot of weapons at his disposal, expect Keane to take another step forward in his senior season.
Elliot Good
Elliot Good was the top runner and one of the top receivers in the Cowanesque Valley Indians offense and similar to last season, came alive in the second half of their schedule. Good ran for over 300 yards and a touchdown this season, but did a lot of his damage in the short passing game. Good caught 23 balls, with most of those catches coming at or near the line of scrimmage, and made a plethora of big plays scoring four touchdowns as a receiver. In his final game of 2020 Good put together his best statline of the season and ran the ball for 91 yards on just 11 carries and also hauled in five catches for 124 yards and three touchdowns in just one game. Good is a player to watch as the Indians continue to improve in his senior season.
Kohen Lehman
Kohen Lehman had an impressive sophomore season for the North Penn-Mansfield football team in 2020 and in just four games racked up a team-high 361 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. His best game of the year came in a trouncing of CV where he used just nine carries to run for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Lehman also recorded two catches and a touchdown on the season as a receiver. On defense Lehman was another Mansfield player with a nose for the ball, and had 23 total tackles with three tackles for loss and was one of the hardest hitting players on the roster. He also caused and recovered one fumble and recorded one pass deflection from the middle linebacker position.
Kevin Alexander
North Penn-Mansfield kicker Kevin Alexander didn’t have as many opportunities to kick in 2020 as he had in his previous season, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t just as deadly as field goal kicker. In just four games, Alexander knocked in an NTL-second best two field goals with one of them coming in crunch time against Wellsboro that proved to be the deciding factor in the win. Alexander connected from 32 yards out to win the game, showing that he has the right temperament for kicking as a player who plans on competing at the next level. He also went eight for nine on extra point attempts and scored 14 total points for his team as the kicker.
Noah Spencer
Noah Spencer does a little bit of everything on offense for the North Penn-Mansfield football team and has proven to be one of the most effective players in the area when in space. Spencer was one of the leading returners in the league and averaged just over 25 yards per return on the season. He was also devastating as a receiver in the short passing offense for Mansfield and was able to take short passes and turn them into chunk plays for the Panthers. Spencer grabbed 17 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown. He also was able to grab an interception during the season and added 13 tackles, one pass deflection and also blocked a field goal on the year.
Boys Soccer
Will Poirier
Will Poirier had one of the best seasons and careers in Wellsboro soccer history, and was not only named Northern Tier League-MVP but was the only area player to make the All-State team. Poirier notched 24 goals and 29 assists in his senior season and was one of the biggest pieces to the Hornets going undefeated in the regular season. He also reached an unheard of milestone in 2020 reaching the 50 goal and 50 assist mark for the first time in Wellsboro history. Poirier will go down as one of the most productive players to ever play for the Wellsboro Hornets soccer team.
Jake Cochran
There is only one way to describe senior Galeton soccer player Jake Cochran in 2020, and that is as a goal-scoring-machine. Cochran scored an incredible area-best 35 goals on the season and scored more than half of Galeton’s goals in 2020. Cochran had nine multi-goal games and was nearly unstoppable when he got to his spots on the field. Cochran was a key part of Galeton making Districts and helped lead them to a 10-4 regular season. Cochran finished his career out with Galeton with an impressive 77 goals.
Ethan Ryan
Wellsboro Hornets goalkeeper Ethan Ryan was stalwart between the posts this past season, and though he didn’t have many opportunities to showcase his ability due to the high-octane Hornets attack, he proved ready whenever they were challenged. Ryan recorded five shutouts on the year and also had 49 saves on the season. He was one of the most trusted goalies in the league as well, as one of the only teams that would trust their goalie to start up their offensive sets regularly throughout the year. He allowed less than one goal per contest and was huge in their first round District Playoff matchup against Loyalsock where he recorded big save after big save in wet and cold conditions.
Zach Singer
Defensively, there aren’t many players who can match the play of Wellsboro Hornet Zach Singer. The Northern Tier League Defensive-MVP was a brick wall on the back end of the Hornets defense, and was as much a contributor to Wellsboro having allowed a league-best six goals in the regular season. The defensive stats for the Hornets speak for themselves with the team averaging less than one goal per contest in 2020, but it doesn’t tell the whole story. Offenses were contantly stalled out before even getting a chance to get a shot off, and Singer was one of the players that was regularly there to completely cut off opposing teams attacks. Singer was nearly impossible to get past and was a cornerstone to the Hornets 2020 season.
Kaeden Mann
For four years senior Kaeden Mann has been terrorizing Northern Tier League defenses for the Wellsboro soccer team, and 2020 was no different for the scoring-machine. Mann put up a team and league second best 19 goals and also added eight assists on the year. His spacing and timing are easily the best in the league, and he has a natural feel for where to be at all given times on offense to not only find good looks for himself at the goal, but also to give his teammates the necessary space to work. Mann has knocked in an incredible 77 goals during his time with Wellsboro and will go down as one of the best goal-scorers to ever put on the green and white.
Caiden Alexander
The resurgence of the North Penn-Liberty soccer team was no surprise for those who saw how good their young talent was last season, and the player who made the biggest jump was junior Caiden Alexander. A truly skilled soccer player, Alexander improved his game immensely and was one of the top goal-scorers in the Northern Tier League. Alexander was touted as a highly talented player last season and has grown even further as he improved immensly heading into this season. Alexander had 15 goals on the year and six assists in just 13 games, and next season will be looked at as one of the top returning players in the entire league.
Taylor Nelson
Senior Taylor Nelson was the engine of the North Penn-Liberty soccer team, and despite not being a big-time goal-scorer, Nelson was one of the best players in the Northern Tier League over the past two seasons. Nelson knocked in three goals and dished out a team-high 10 assists and from the midfield position, did an excellent job of orchestrating the offense. With the resurgence of the Liberty soccer program Nelson was the right player to show the younger players the right way to play.
Derek Litzelman
As just a sophomore, Derek Litzelman showed some of the best raw potential for any underclassmen soccer players in the area. Litzelman was extremely aggressive which worked out well for him in 2020. His aggressive style of play was key in the turn-around for Liberty, and helped to bolster an attack that desperately needed another scorer who could draw defenders. Litzelman scored a team second-best 12 goals and dished out four assists on the season helping to lead Liberty to a successful season. Litzelman is a player to watch in upcoming seasons as the Mounties have an extremely strong group of players returning next season.
Girls Soccer
Kerrah Clymer
No player in the area scored more goals than Kerrah Clymer for the Wellsboro Lady Hornets in 2020, and it should be noted that she was able to reach the 50 goal mark after missing an entire season of varsity play. Clymer was spectacular to watch, and during the regular season there was virtually no team that stood a chance when Clymer got a full head of steam heading towards to goal. Clymer knocked in an incredible 35 goals in 2020 and had one of the best seasons for any NTL athlete this season.
Jena Boyce
Jena Boyce finished off her career as a Wellsboro Lady Hornet with another strong outing for her team notching team second-best in goals and assists with 13 and 9 respectively. Boyce is a potent scorer, and notched 45 career-goals during her varsity career. Boyce notched three hat-tricks during the year and her production will be sorely missed on a strong Wellsboro team that competed at a high-level in the 2020 season.
Lilly Abadi
Junior Wellsboro Lady Hornet goalkeeper Lilly Abadi had a spectacular season that culminated with a gritty performance in their first round District Playoff game, even though they lost. Abadi was the model of consistency during her 2020 season and made incredible saves on almost a nightly basis. Abadi had five shutouts during the season and allowed just over one goal per game during the season. In their District Playoff game against an extremely talented Lewisburg team she was the star on the Hornet team recording 11 saves with some of them being extremely high-diffuclty.
Kiersten Mitstifer
Senior Kiersten Mitstifer was the star of the struggling North Penn-Mansfield girls soccer team in 2020 and even though the team didn’t have as successful a season in the win column as they had hoped for, Mitstifter still put together a strong year. Mitstifer led her team in scoring with nine goals and added three assists as well. During her career she scored 38 goals and was a player who not only played well, but played extremely hard every time on the field.
Cara Tennis
Senior Cara Tennis for the Wellsboro Lady Hornets was one of the best set-up players in the area in 2020 and was a big part of Kerrah Clymer scoring a league-best 35 goals this season. Tennis notched 16 assists which was tied with her teammate Clymer for most in the league. She was also a proficienct scorer with seven goals and was one of the most important pieces for the Wellsboro team that scored often during the year.