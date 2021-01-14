The Wellsboro golf team lost a lot of firepower this past year, but lineup mainstay and senior captain Brock Hamblin put together easily the most consistent golf season of any golfer in the Northern Tier League as he helped lead his team to a 32-9 record.
“It just took a lot of practicing,” Hamblin said. “Just going around everyday trying to help my teammates out and keep my game on track.”
Hamblin has been a starter for Wellsboro for nearly his entire career as Hornet, and after cracking into the rotation in his freshman year during the second match of the season, he has never looked back.
Hamblin has been part of two NTL-Championship Hornet’s golf teams, but in 2020 he was called on to be the number one guy on the roster, and he delivered in a big way.
“Winning District as a team was one of my best memories,” Hamblin said. “I didn’t perform that well but we put a good score as a team. Then we went to Regionals and lost by like three strokes.”
His NTL-best average of 82.38 and never shooting higher than an 87 on the season is why Hamblin is this year’s Gazette Golfer of the year.
“The 2020 season for Brock can be described with one word ‘Consistent’,” Wellsboro Golf Head Coach Steve Macensky said. “He played eight total rounds and shot 81 four times. He started the season strong posting the low score in the first five matches of the year. His highest score was at our home course, but it was by far the worst weather day of the year. The highlight of the season would have been Brock finishing with the lowest scoring average for the league and being named MVP.”
The NTL Most Valuable Player is a fitting title for Hamblin this season and even when the field struggled during certain days, he always posted consistent scores and anchored the lineup for Wellsboro.
Hamblin started his season off on fire, and led the field in his first five matches of the season, and never slowed down. He shot an NTL-best low score of 79 on the year and despite some early season struggles for a young Hornets team, helped them to a 32-9 record and a second place finish in the NTL standings.
Also new challenges arose during this season and with limited offseason team practices available. Hamblin took it upon himself to improve and put in countless hours on the Tyoga Country Club course where he worked.
“Coming into the 2020 season, Brock worked at Tyoga Golf Course all summer, which allowed him access to a lot more practice and playing time then in years past,” Macensky said. “This extra time he used very well and it showed in the results.”
The final product of his work showed in 2020, as he improved almost every facet of his game as he bested his averages by over six strokes and dialed in on his consistency, when last season his high-score was 99 and his low-score was 85, in contrast with his 87 high-score and 79 low-score in 2020.
“Brock’s greatest strength is natural athletic ability. He has great hand eye coordination,” Macesnky said. “Something you can’t teach. On the course, his best strength is his attitude. He never gets upset and doesn’t let anything affect his approach to the game. At Districts he started the round ten over through his first nine holes, but never quit and played the next nine holes even par missing out on going to the State Tournament by one place.”
His natural athletic ability can be attributed to humbling being a multiple-sport athlete in his younger years. He points to his years of playing baseball as one of the biggest aids in his stellar hand-eye-coordination.
“When I was younger I played a lot of baseball,” Hamblin said. “And then when I got to high school I started playing golf and just swinging and swinging over and over again got me to where I am.”
As a graduating senior, Hamblin is determined to continue his golf career into college. He plans on joining his fellow former-Hornet golfer Ty Morrall in Millersville.
“So right now i’m probably 90% committed to going to Millersville and I am going to try and walk-on the team there and play golf,” Hamblin said.