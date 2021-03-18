Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
North Penn-Liberty Basketball
Brandon Thompson
Senior Brandon Thompson had perhaps his best game of the 2021 season on the biggest stage for the NP-Liberty Mounties in the District 4 Class A Championship game on Thursday, March 11.
Thompson was a force in the paint, and scored a team-high 24 points and was nearly unstoppable when he got to his spots on the floor during the game.
Thompson also was a terror on defense, recording a game-high four blocks on the night and made his impact felt anytime an opponent came down the lane.
He also corralled a team-high nine rebounds to help his team keep pace with one of the best Class A schools in the entire state.
For his gutsy performance in his final high school basketball game, Thompson has earned a spot as this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.