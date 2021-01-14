Male Athlete of the Week
Williamson Warrior Basketball
Jacob Schmitt
Though the Williamson Warriors weren’t able to pick up a win in their season opener, sophomore basketball player Jacbob Schmitt showed a lot of potential in their first game of the year.
Schmitt led all Williamson players with 11 points and was tenacious on the glass despite a noticable size advantage for the Athens Wildcats.
Down big at the half a lot of teams and players may have given a lesser effort, but Schmitt continued to fight and claw during every possession.
With a young roster, the growth of Schmitt as a player and leader is key for their success which is why he is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.