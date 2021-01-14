Schmitt bring ball up floor

Jacob Schmitt pushes the ball up the floor in their contest against Athens on Saturday, Jan. 9.

 photo by Nick Coyle

Male Athlete of the Week

Williamson Warrior Basketball

Jacob Schmitt

Though the Williamson Warriors weren’t able to pick up a win in their season opener, sophomore basketball player Jacbob Schmitt showed a lot of potential in their first game of the year.

Schmitt led all Williamson players with 11 points and was tenacious on the glass despite a noticable size advantage for the Athens Wildcats.

Down big at the half a lot of teams and players may have given a lesser effort, but Schmitt continued to fight and claw during every possession.

With a young roster, the growth of Schmitt as a player and leader is key for their success which is why he is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.

