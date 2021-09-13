Male Athlete of the Week
CV Football
Jake Schmitt
In the CV Indians’ first home game of the season, junior quarterback Jake Schmitt made all the right plays to lead his team to a huge win over Sayre by a score of 26-19.
Schmitt ended the game passing for 136 yards on 15 completions with a touchdown, but it was the final drive that set the young quarterback apart.
Schmitt was able to help move the chains in almost every pressure situation, and when the game was on the line on the goal line, he called his own number to score the biggest score of the game with less than a minute remaining.
For his clutch performance, Schmitt is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.