Male Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Baseball
Kaeden Mann
Wellsboro continues to hold their spot at the top of the Northern Tier League Large School Division and the play of senior catcher Kaedan Mann played a big role in their 2-0 week.
Mann has gone 4-7 batting over the past week with two RBIs and a home run and after a tweak to his swing, has been on fire at the plate for his team.
During their blowout against Troy, Mann was nearly flawless as he went 3-4 with an RBI to help lead his team to another victory and one step closer to an NTL Title.
He has also continued to be one of the best catchers in the league as well.
For his stellar week and season, Mann is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.