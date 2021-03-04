Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week

North Penn-Liberty Wrestling

Kohen Lehman

Sophomore wrestler Kohen Lehman continues storming through the postseason as the North Penn-Liberty Mountie grabbed a third place finish in Regionals to move on to the Super Regional Tournament.

In Williamport, Lehman went 3-1 on the day with two decisions and one first-round pin to help him move on.

During his season, Lehman had a 16-5 record and has been stellar throughout.

He is just one of two sophomores competing in the 172-pound bracket, and the only area wrestler to continue on in the postseason.

For his impressive postseason, Lehman has been named this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.

