Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
North Penn-Liberty Wrestling
Kohen Lehman
Sophomore wrestler Kohen Lehman continues storming through the postseason as the North Penn-Liberty Mountie grabbed a third place finish in Regionals to move on to the Super Regional Tournament.
In Williamport, Lehman went 3-1 on the day with two decisions and one first-round pin to help him move on.
During his season, Lehman had a 16-5 record and has been stellar throughout.
He is just one of two sophomores competing in the 172-pound bracket, and the only area wrestler to continue on in the postseason.
For his impressive postseason, Lehman has been named this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.