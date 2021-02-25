Male Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Basketball
Liam Manning
As the Wellsboro Hornets continue to roll, Liam Manning is quietly carving himself out one of the best seasons for any area athlete.
In the past week, the Hornets have won three straight and only lost to Troy.
Even without touching the floor in their win over Bucktail, he has come up big in nearly every game he’s played.
In the three games he played, he averaged a staggering 16 points and nine rebounds and has become an extremely imposing post defender.
Manning has come into his own as one of the best centers in the Northern Tier League and has landed him as this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.