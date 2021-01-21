Male Athlete of the Week
NP-Liberty Mounties
Noah Spencer
NP-Liberty opened up their season with back-to-back wins and Noah Spencer put on a show as the Mounties racked up over 70 points-per-game.
Spencer went wild in his first game, scoring 24 points, dishing out seven assists and adding seven rebounds in the win.
He followed that up with another big night racking up 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and five steals
Spencer seems to have taken a step forward in his senior season, and has helped lead his team to a 2-0 record over the first week of the regular season.
Spencer’s scorching start to the 2020-2021 basketball season is why he is named this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.