Male Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Tennis
Will Poirier
The Wellsboro Hornets tennis team has rolled to a 4-0 opening to the year, and the play of senior Will Poirier in the top spot in the lineup is a big reason why Wellsboro has dominated so far in 2021.
Poirier is undefeated throughout four contests, and has not only won but has dominated every number one player on each team they have faced.
Poirier sits with a 4-0 record in singles play and has outscored opponents 49-19 and has yet to drop a single set in the 2021 season and has only gotten better as the season goes on.
On the court, Poirier passes the eye test of an athlete competing on a different level than a lot of his competition.
For his part in pushing Wellsboro tennis to a 4-0 record, Poirier is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.