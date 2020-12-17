1. North Penn-Liberty defeats Wellsboro 3-1 for fifth-straight District Championship
In what could be described as the most dominant run in area sports, the North Penn-Liberty volleyball team won their fifth-straight District Championship. This 3-1 battle against Wellsboro that capped off another extraordinary season and is the Gazette’s Top Game of the 2020 fall sports season.
Liberty was coming off a long three-week layoff, but were still able to come out and do what they are expected to do, which is win District Titles.
Culture, hard-work and dedication has been the calling card of the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties’ success over the years.
With yet another win in the District Finals, it’s safe to say that what has been built by this program isn’t something easily duplicated. It’s taken having complete buy-in from coaches and players throughout this historic run.
“I am not sure that there is any secret formula other than dedication,” Head Coach Jennifer Nawri said. “Most of the girls in our program play volleyball year-round, also playing for various clubs in the area. I think that extra time on the court and extra experience is very helpful in building talented, experienced teams.”
In what could have been a major upset with the circumstances heading in majorly favoring the Lady Hornets, Liberty displayed their championship mentality.
Wellsboro knocked on the door in nearly every set, but Liberty found a way to stifle their runs on their way to a 3-1 win.
The Southern Tioga School District was closed for the week heading into the game, meaning the Liberty girls had a 13-day layoff between their final regular season game and the championship, as well only one practice in the week leading into the game. Despite this they came ready to play on the biggest stage of the season so far.
“We were fortunate to get into the gym on Wednesday, so I think that really helped,” Nawri said. “But ultimately, the team was ready to play and a few days off wasn’t going to change that. I am so proud of how they stepped up, despite just one practice before the final.”
The first set answered any questions about the readiness of the Mounties, who took a commanding victory to open things up with a 25-16 win, but Wellsboro wasn’t going out without a fight.
The second set saw the score remain tight throughout, until the end whern the Wellsboro girls were able to show some true tenacity against an opponent that has had their number over the years.
Wellsboro took the set by a score of 27-25, and in the blink of an eye the set-score was tied at one apiece with two games standing between each of these teams and a District Title.
The Liberty girls ultimately did what they do best, win.
The next two sets were taken by the Liberty girls by scores of 25-19 and 25-21 respectively and finished off their incredible fifth-straight District Title and 50th straight league-win to continue their unprecedented run over the past five seasons.
The Lady Mounties didn’t get the opportunity to make another run for a State Title, but still have put together another amazing season where they claimed their fifth consecutive District Four 2A Championship.