ARNOT – On Saturday, May 28, the Northern PA Running Series kicked off their summer running series and held their Annual Giving Back 5k Race at the Ballfield in Arnot.

Participants saw good weather as the rain held off for the race. Taking top honors, with a time of 22:56, was Grant Cole of Wellsboro who to win the overall male top spot as well as the top spot during the event.

Leading the ladies was Lynn Hinman of Columbia Cross Roads, who finished the day with a time of 26:04.

Money raised goes to the Children’s Miracle Network at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The race committee would like to thank the Blossburg Ambulance Company, the Arnot Sportsman club, friends & family members, and sponsors for continuing to make this event possible each year.

Below are the full results for the race.

1. Grant Cole; 22:56 (Overall Male); Wellsboro, Pa

2. Adam Kolb; 23:49 (1st M40-49); Liberty, Pa

3. Joe Bubacz; 24:09 (1st M50-59); Blossburg, Pa

4. Mikah Kolb; 24:43 (1st M18-22); Liberty, Pa

5. Eric Hinman; 25:17 (2nd M40-49); Columbia Cross Roads, Pa

6. Lynn Hinman; 26:04 (Overall Female); Columbia Cross Roads, Pa

7. Richard Lupold’; 26:47 (2nd M50-59); Blossburg, Pa

8. Wyatt Kilburn; 27:08 (1st M13-17); Wellsboro, Pa

9. Jessica Cole; 27:30 (1st F40-49); Wellsboro, Pa

10. Lacey Hinman; 28:12 (1st F18-22); Columbia Cross Roads, Pa

11. Taylor Henry; 31:25 (1st F13-17)

12. Payton Henry; 32:45 (1st F12 Under)

13. Sandra Folzer; 33:10 (1st F80+); Philadelphia, Pa

14. Robert Kern; 3521 (1st M70-79); Beaver Dams, NY

15. Daniel Brown; 37:47 (3rd M50-59); Galeton, Pa

16. Victoria Napier; 40:54 (1st F50-59) ; Philadelphia, Pa

17. Sally Martin; 51:03 (2nd F40-49); Orrstown, Pa

18. Robert Martin; 51:05 (1st M12 Under); Orrstown, Pa

19. Matt Bower; 51:21 (1st M23-29); Covington, Pa

20. Kathey Brown; 51:25 (2nd F50-59); Galeton, Pa

21. Ann Crowley; 51:26 (3rd F50-59); Wellsboro, Pa

22. Thomas Hager; 51:28 (1st M60-69); Millerton, Pa

23. Danielle Haug; 1:13:46 (1st F23-29); Wellsboro, Pa

24. Tammy Stage; 1•14:06 (1st F60-69); Lawrenceville, Pa

25. Anneliese Hotelling; 1:14:06 (2nd F60-69); Lawrenceville, Pa