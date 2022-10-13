On Sunday, Oct. 9, the annual Green Monster Trail Run kicked off.
The Green Monster this year featured the usual 25k and a 5k portion as well. The event saw over 300 participants, both local, national and international.
International runners included some from England and Canada while other runners hailed from Arizona, Colorado, Maine, New York and others in the United States.
Some runners who travelled the distance for the race could be found camping out by the trails in tents and cars, eagerly awaiting race day.
“There’s a lot of interest because it’s kind of a difficult course. People like the challenge,” race coordinator Jenny Lusk said. “It’s rocky terrain, it’s got a lot of hills, but it’s a really beautiful trail and that just adds to the experience for some people.”
While runners for the 25k started off the line at 9 a.m. the participants for the 5k started later, so that the groups would finish roughly around the same time for safety.
In addition to local runners, local track and cross country coaches and runners manned the aid stations and waypoints for the duration of the race.
“It’s a great opportunity to give back to the community and participate in something that’s been a staple for the area for years,” NPM cross country coach Jason Fletcher said.