A Big Flats native, Dr. Sarah Franklin is a new addition to Addison Family Dentistry.
She pursued her undergraduate degree at the State University of New York at Geneseo and graduated with a degree in biology. She earned her doctorate degree in Dental Medicine at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston, Mass.
Pursuing a focus in general dentistry, Dr. Franklin completed a general practice residency at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, N.Y. As an addition to the growing practice, Dr. Franklin performs a wide span of dental procedures including: restorative dentistry, composite fillings, crowns, bridges, dentures, endodontic therapy, implant placement, implant restoration, invisalign, teeth whitening, laser treatments, and more.
Regardless of the procedure, her priority is to provide her patients the highest quality of care with empathy and understanding.
Outside of work Dr. Franklin enjoys spending time with family and her fiancé, walking her dog, renovating her home, and exploring everything the Finger Lakes region has to offer.