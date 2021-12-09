Everyone age five and up is currently eligible to receive a coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine. The Elkland Laurel Health Center will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children on Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 3–5 p.m. a at 103 Forestview Drive in Elkland.
This clinic will administer pediatric Pfizer vaccine to patients aged 5–11 and is open to the public; you do not have to be an LHC patient to attend. Parents and/or legal guardians must call ahead to pre-register at 814-258-5117. The vaccine is safe, effective and there is no out-of-pocket cost to patients. Insurance may be billed if applicable.
Laurel Health’s medical professionals strongly advise that everyone 5 and up be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community against severe illness, hospitalization and death caused by the increasingly dangerous COVID-19 variants. The vaccine helps protect the recipient and those around them.
Can’t attend the Dec. 22 event or need to schedule someone 12 and up? Schedule a vaccine at the center of your choice online at laurelhc.org or by calling 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354). Laurel Health provides all three COVID-19 vaccines at their locations throughout Tioga and Bradford counties, including pediatric Pfizer vaccine for those aged 5–11, the Pfizer vaccine dosage approved for those aged 12–17, and all three vaccines available to those 18 and up: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the key to truly getting life back to normal. Once enough of the community is vaccinated, it becomes much more difficult for the virus to spread widely, develop dangerous mutated strains and harm loved ones. The vaccine teaches your body how to recognize, prepare for and fight the virus more effectively. Patients should still receive a COVID-19 vaccine even if they’ve previously had COVID-19 as studies indicate the vaccines confer stronger, broader and longer-lasting protection than naturally acquired immunity.
To sign up for the Dec. 22 pediatric vaccine event, call 814-258-5117. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine or to make a vaccine appointment at another location, visit Laurel Health’s COVID-19 resources page on laurelhc.org.