To address ongoing community need, the Laurel Health Centers will hold public COVID-19 rapid test events in Elkland and Troy this March. Pre-registration is required.
The Laurel Health Centers will perform COVID-19 rapid tests on Thursday, March 10 from 9-11 a.m. in the Elkland United Methodist Church parking lot at 120 N. Buffalo St., Elkland, and on Thursday, March 24 from 9–11 a.m. in the Fellowship Bible Church parking lot at 121 Mud Creek Road, Troy.
To register, call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) and select an LHC location from the menu. To help manage call volumes, any of the seven Laurel Health Center locations can schedule patients for these events. If unable attend a public event, patients may call to schedule an individual test at the LHC location of their choice.
COVID-19 is still spreading throughout the region. The best way to reduce the likelihood of severe illness is to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines are safe, effective and free. Laurel Health's medical professionals strongly advise that everyone 5 and up be vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community against severe illness, hospitalization and death.
COVID-19 vaccines are available at all Laurel Health Center locations throughout Tioga and Bradford counties, including booster shots and pediatric vaccine. Laurel Health provides Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for those 18 and up, the Pfizer vaccine dosage approved for those aged 12–17, and pediatric Pfizer vaccine for those aged 5–11.
Patients should still receive a COVID-19 vaccine even if they’ve previously had COVID-19, as current studies indicate the vaccines confer stronger, broader and longer-lasting protection than naturally acquired immunity. Patients who received their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series more than six months ago or their J&J shot more than two months ago are advised to receive a COVID-19 booster shot to bolster and extend vaccine protection.
To sign up for a public rapid test event or schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) and select an LHC location from the menu. For more information about COVID-19 testing and prevention, visit Laurel Health’s COVID-19 resources page on laurelhc.org.