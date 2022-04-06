Laurel Health announces that certified physician assistant Joseph White, PA-C has joined the Elkland Laurel Health Center, located at 103 Forestview Drive in Elkland. He is accepting new patients of all ages.
White understands the importance of access to quality care in rural areas, and his passion for assuring everyone has the same standard of care drove him to enter medicine. “I lived in a medically underserved area in northeastern Pennsylvania and know firsthand how much it matters to have quality care accessible outside of major cities.”
His medical training was specifically geared toward delivering primary care in rural, medically underserved communities with a background in geriatrics, including skilled nursing facilities and tackling chronic conditions in older adults.
“One of the joys of primary care is the opportunity to treat a wide range of conditions and empowering patients to take charge of their health by working with them to develop personalized plans. I am especially passionate about mental health and where I can assist patients in finding what works for them,” White said. “I’m very excited to support Laurel Health’s vision of providing comprehensive local care throughout this region.”
White earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Health Science in physician assistant studies from Lock Haven University. He has experience in family medicine, psychiatry, emergency medicine, general surgery, rheumatology, inpatient care and geriatrics.
Prior to joining Laurel Health, he worked with Luther Acres Manor, Steelton Family Practice and Warwick Ambulance Company. In his free time, he enjoys hiking local parks, honing his cooking techniques and reading.
White is accepting new patients of all ages at the Elkland Laurel Health Center. To make an appointment, call 814-258-5117. Both traditional onsite appointments and telemedicine visits are available at all locations. To learn more, visit laurelhc.org.