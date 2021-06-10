The Laurel Health Centers will host a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on June 26 at the Clark Wood Elementary School, located at 110 Addison Hill Road, Elkland. No appointment is necessary.
The event is open to everyone 18 and older, as the Laurel Health staff will administer the two-dose Moderna vaccine approved for those 18 and up. A follow-up clinic will be held on July 24 to deliver the second dose. The vaccine is safe, effective, and no cost to attendees.
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the key to truly getting life back to normal. The vaccine teaches the body how to recognize, prepare for and fight the virus more effectively, which confers longer-term protection without the risks associated with contracting COVID-19. Once enough of the community is vaccinated, it becomes much more difficult for the virus to spread widely, develop new strains and harm loved ones.
If you have any questions about the vaccine, call your healthcare provider to discuss at 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) or visit laurelhc.org.