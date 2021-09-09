Northern Tioga School District says it’s taking steps to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate that all students in the state wear masks at school.
Superintendent Dr. Diana Barnes issued a statement on the district’s Facebook page last week, saying, “Please recognize the challenging situation in which the district has been placed. We will continue to do our best to keep our students and staff healthy and safe, and we will make every effort to maintain in-person instruction. All efforts are in the best interest of our students and community.”
According to the post, NTSD will take three steps to comply with the order:
- Make masks available for students who do not have one.
- Provide daily reminders of the masking order from the acting Secretary of Health.
- Honor exceptions as outlined in section 3 of the order. The full state order can be found at www.health.pa.gov.
“Please be advised that the district expects the acting Secretary’s mandate to change,” said NTSD’s Facebook post. “The district will update accordingly.”
The school board’s next meeting is 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at the district building in Elkland.