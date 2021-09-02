The Laurel Health Centers are pleased to announce that Mandy Spencer, certified physician assistant, has joined their provider team. She will be seeing patients at the Westfield Laurel Health Center, located at 236 East Main St., Westfield.
Raised in Coudersport, Spencer wants to give back to rural communities and build the same life-long relationships with family medicine providers she cherished growing up. She brings years of in-depth clinical experience in a wide range of specialties, including orthopedics, cardiovascular surgery, inpatient hospitalist care, general surgery and occupational medicine.
“What’s so wonderful about family medicine, is that you build long-term, trusted patient-provider relationships where you treat everything. You aren’t just focusing on a specific area. Instead, you take a holistic approach to care where you look carefully at how everything connects, and you treat the entire person,” Spencer said.
“There’s just something special about living in a small town where you really connect with and know the people. I love talking with patients about their health, listening to what they’re experiencing, and answering their questions without the complicated medical jargon.”
She earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Pittsburgh and Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Chatham University in Pittsburgh.
Spencer is accepting patients of all ages at the Westfield Laurel Health Center. To make an appointment, call 814-367-5911.
To learn more about Laurel Health’s family medicine and specialty services, visit laurelhc.org.