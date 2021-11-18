A new UPMC residency program would prepare physicians for the practicing in rural areas by training them in Tioga and Potter counties.
“There’s more of a gap in healthcare developing between rural and urban areas,” said Dr. John Boll, DO, FAAFP, associate director of UPMC Williamsport Family Medicine Residency. “One way to combat that is trying to get people trained in communities where they would work.”
UPMC Williamsport’s main family medicine residency program has been accredited since 1972. Boll said the idea of a rural-specific residency program came up several years ago, but started to become reality in 2019 after Dr. Barbara Barnes of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine approached UPMC about starting it.
Boll said the UPMC Rural Family Medicine Residency program is still in the planning and financing stages; it recently received a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Administration’s Rural Residency Planning and Development Program. He also said the Laurel Health and Susquehanna Health foundations have committed funding.
“It’s very expensive to start something like this. You don’t start getting money back until you have residents in the program,” said Boll, adding that next steps are applying for accreditation for the program, developing faculty and recruiting the first-year class, expected to start July 1, 2024.
Residents would spend the first year in urban health centers in Williamsport and then the next two to three years completing residencies at UPMC Wellsboro or UPMC Cole in Coudersport.
“There are some very unique things about working in rural areas,” said Boll. “One of the biggest things is negotiating dual patient relationships. You may see a patient at the grocery store and how do you talk to someone who you know a lot about their personal medical issues when they’re also a good friend?”
Boll said rural physicians also need broader training to deal with all types of cases because specialists aren’t always accessible. For example, a rural physician may find themselves treating a patient after a heart attack instead of a cardiologist, or they may have to offer more end-of-life palliative care.
Curriculum would also focus on using wellness-based treatment to manage and prevent issues affecting rural areas at higher rates like opioid use and chronic pain. Boll said compared to urban areas, rural areas also see higher rates of death from heart disease, respiratory disease, cancer, stroke, unintentional injury and suicide, as well as higher rates of maternal and infant mortality.
Boll said the program will hopefully attract physicians training in the area to work there after graduation, since recruiting healthcare professionals to rural areas is becoming increasingly difficult. He shared some statistics to that point:
- There’s an average of 76 primary care physicians per 100,000 people in the U.S. That figure is 81 in Pennsylvania, 50 in Tioga County and 41 in Potter County.
- 20% of the U.S. population live in rural areas; 10% of physicians work in rural areas and 1% actually train in rural areas.
- 56% of physicians will work within 100 miles of where they trained; 37% will work within 25 miles.
“You can see why it’s so important to train them near where they would work,” said Boll. “There’s a physician that said starting a rural residency program is like growing an orchard, not picking a basket of apples. We’re developing something for the future.”