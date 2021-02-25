The Mansfield Destroyers of the New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL) are honored to announce that effective February 22,, the Destroyers Head Coaching Position will be officially named the Brian Hill Esteemed Head Coach.
Each season, this prestigious title will be bestowed upon the head coach.
At this time, Brian Hill will be stepping down as head coach due to health reasons.
Brian Hill has played an integral role in building the Mansfield Destroyers, in his first season with the club in 2019 he led the Destroyers to a second place regular season finish in the Western Division followed by taking Mansfield to a decisive game three in the divisional championship.
Owner Don Lewis had this to say, “This is the greatest honor of my life to be able to bestow this title upon my friend, coach Brian Hill. Brian is a real warrior and I thank him from the bottom of my heart for everything that he has done”.
Coach Hill’s legacy runs deep in New York, an iconic baseball coach in the Southern Tier stands alone – he’s never missed the playoffs as an assistant/head coach during his time with the Elmira Pioneers or at the helm of the Mansfield Destroyers.
“Brian has always had a keen eye in recruiting top tier college players and professional prospects. He may not be on the field arguing a call or playing cards on the bus rides home but will be watching our live streamed games at home and yelling a few comments at the umpires here and there.”