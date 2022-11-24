The Wellsboro boys varsity basketball team is itching for the start of their season with their first scrimmage against Coudersport fast approaching on Friday, Nov. 25.
The Hornets return two senior starters with Conner Adams and Peyton McClure. Both players had significant roles the past couple seasons. McClure earned 277 points last season averaging 12 points per game while Adams followed closely behind, scoring 270 points total for the season and shooting an average of 11.7 points per game.
“We look for those two to provide leadership to the newcomers this season,” said coach Steven Adams.
Cameron Brought is a senior who will be starting and playing in the post position. Brought is strong and is a hard worker that the team has come to depend on.
Brought has been in several critical games during his junior year and responded well. Along with Brought is Hayes Campbell, a junior who started last season and has demonstrated the ability to play the post as well as a forward position. His versatility is used both offensively and defensively to the Hornets’ advantage in games.
“The experience that all these players have will help provide solid continuity for this team. The final few spots for the varsity line-up are in the air between some very capable players. Our players have spent significant time in the weight room and that usually pays off throughout a long season,” said Adams.
“Our team knows that it’s not just the five people on the court that need to contribute. The strength of our team is that they are super competitive, very coachable and a tight group. They understand the meaning of team and that will be our philosophy along with expectation and accountability. Players will be challenged to become the best they can be for their team and for themselves this season.”
The Hornet boys look to Friday for their first scrimmage hosted by Coudersport at 10 a.m.