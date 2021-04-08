By Nick Coyle
The Wellsboro Hornets baseball team (1-1) traveled for their first two contests of the 2021 season, falling to Canton on Saturday, April 3 by a score of 7-6 and picking up a monster win over Troy on Tuesday, April 6 where they finished off the Trojans in five innings by a score of 25-3.
“It was good to finally play,” Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said. “Getting on the field and competing will help us. We will improve the more we play.”
In their first contest, the Hornets led Canton nearly the entire game and after a four-run first inning was in control of a majority of the contest.
The Canton team was able to chip at the lead throughout and in the fifth and sixth innings outscored the Wellsboro team 6-1 to pull off the one-run victory.
During the loss, the Hornets were led by Dylan Abernathy who went 2-4 on the day and led his team in RBI’s with two. Kaedan Mann had one hit and one run scored, Cameron Brought went 1-2 with an RBI double and one run scored, Brody Morral went 1-2 with one run scored and Isaac Keane added one hit and one run scored in the loss.
Both Brock Hamblin and Cameron Brought split time on the mound with Hamblin allowing four runs (three earned) in four and one-third innings pitched and Brought allowed three runs (two earned) in one and two-thirds innings pitched.
In their next contest of the season, the Wellsboro team put on an offensive clinic when they traveled to Troy and put up a 25-3 win over the Trojans.
The Wellsboro team was able to pick up 10 hits while batting just over .300 as a team and also were walked 12 times.
The Hornets jumped out to a 15-0 nothing lead after two innings and never looked back during the effort.
The offense was led by Brought and Keane who both went 3-5 on the day with a combined six runs scored. Brought and Keane also had a team-high three RBIs each in the effort with sophomore Brought hitting three doubles in the game,
Brought has been stellar in his first two games at the varsity level and is batting 0.571 with a team-high four RBI’s and four doubles already in the season and is a player to watch as the Hornets continue their season.
Also picking up hits were Blake Hamblin who went 2-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Conner Adams who had one hit and two runs scored and Darryn Callahan who had a two-RBI double and two runs scored.
Also scoring runs in the contest were Abernathy who scored twice, Mann who scored four times, Landon Goetsch who scored twice, Morral who scored once and Brock Hamblin who scored four times.
The Wellsboro team deployed three pitchers with Keane, Brough and Mann and only allowed three runs as a group.
The now 1-1 Wellsboro baseball team will have their schedule pick up this next week where they play four games in the next six days. Their next contest will be a showdown with rival North Penn-Mansfield (1-1-1) on Thursday, April 8 at 4:30 p.m.