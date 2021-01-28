WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Hornets basketball team has caught fire this past week, and have now reeled off their third-straight win after a tough one-point loss to Athens to open their season.
The Hornets currently sit at 3-1 and have been spectacular in their last three games, out-scoring opponents by an impressive 26 points-per-game.
In their first matchup of the week on Wednesday, Jan. 20, where they hosted the Williamson Warriors, the Wellsboro team dominated on both ends in a 71-19 win.
Junior center Liam Manning was nearly unstoppable in the first half, as he scored 20 of his 22 points and the Warriors had no answer for size, strength and touch near the basket.
“I think Liam is starting to understand the game much more now,” Wellsboro Basketball Head Coach Steve Adams said. “He’s thinking through things much better than he has in the past.”
Manning was the focal point early on in the game, with the Hornets being able to get the ball into the paint almost at will.
As soon as the defense started to collapse on him late in the first quarter, the balance that Wellsboro has been displaying all season started to pay dividends.
With so much attention paid on keeping him out of the paint, the plethora of shooters started to come alive.
Sophomore Peyton McClure shot the ball extremely efficiently, notching 11 points and connected on a game-high three triples.
“I think having shooters helps a lot,” Adams said. “Because people are going to try to double-down on him (Manning) and Peyton’s pretty hot right now. But then you got Darryn (Callahan), Conner (Adams) and Isaac (Keane) who can all knock down the three-ball and then you bring (Drew) Manning in and he can knock it down, so teams are going to have to pick their poison on what they want to stop.”
Darryn Callahan was also huge for Wellsboro building an early lead, as he poured in eight points in the first half as the Hornets pulled away to a 46-11 advantage.
Wellsboro continued to roll in the second half, and even without the starters playing as much in the fourth quarter, Wellsboro still closed the game in convincing fashion and finished off the win by a score of 71-19.
Wellsboro was led by Manning who scored a game-high 22 points, secured five rebounds and recorded three steals.
Callahan notched 14 points to go along with six steals and four rebounds.
McClure scored 11 points and Isaac Keane added four points, six assists and and six rebounds in the win.
“We talked about every time you have an opportunity to get on the floor, you can get something out of it as long as you play as hard as you can, no matter who your opponent may be,” Adams said. “I think tonight we came out and we played as hard as we could.”
The Warriors struggled against the Wellsboro defense, but were led by sophomore Jacob Schmitt who recorded a team-high 10 points in the effort.
In their next contest, despite a slow start, the Hornets continued to flourish on their way to a 3-1 record as they won by a score of 64-45 against Sayre.
On the back of a huge 36-point second half, Wellsboro was able to put a competitive Sayre team away after only holding a five-point advantage in the first half of play.
The Hornets were able to outscore the Redskins by 14 points in the third quarter to bury them for their third-straight win of the year.
Manning continued his incredible start to the year, and poured in 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win.
The double-double for Manning was in third in four games this season.
Also with double-digit scoring were sophomores McClure and Callahan, who added 14 and 13 points respectively with McClure knocking down a game-high four three-pointers.
Callahan added another strong rebounding game with eight on the game.
Conner Adams also put together a solid night scoring the basketball, as he racked up nine points with one three-pointer, four assists and one steal.
Sayre was led by Dom Fabbri who scored 16 points and Connor Young who added eight for the Redskins.
Wellsboro will have their toughest challenge of the season so far on Thursday, Jan. 28, as they host the 3-1 Wyalusing Rams with a chance to extend their win-streak to four games.