The Wellsboro Hornets boys basketball team traveled for back-to-back games against the Athens Wildcats (3-2) and Canton Warriors (3-1) where they were able to split games against two of the top Northern Tier League teams.
In their first outing of the season on Friday, Jan. 15 against the Athens Wildcats and were beaten in a thriller by a score of 54-53.
The Wildcats stormed back in the fourth as Wellsboro squandered a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter.
“The guys played real hard against Athens and we learned a lot from that game,” Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said. “We had balanced scoring and great effort. We came up a little short due to execution but we learned a lot from that experience that we were able to build on in our Canton win.”
In the loss, Wellsboro received a balanced scoring effort with four players notching double-digit scoring.
Isaac Keane led the charge with a team-high 15 points to go along with 11 rebounds and two steals.
Also scoring in double-figures were Liam Manning who posted a 14-point and 11-rebound double-double, Peyton McClure scored 11 points with three triples and Darryn Callahan added 11 points in the effort.
The Hornets were able to bounce back in a big way in their next contest on Monday, Jan. 18 as they came up with their first win of the year in a 72-64 win over the Canton Warriors behind a career-high from McClure of 21 points.
After falling behind in the first quarter, the Wellsboro team put together a monster second quarter, where they amassed 25 points and built a 38-25 lead heading into halftime.
The Canton team continued to fight back, but found themselves unable to play catch up as Wellsboro held on for their first win of the year.
Sophomore McClure put together a stellar outing during their win and has solidified himself as a legitimate threat from the three-point line as he knocked down five triples in the win on his way to a game-high 21 points.
“Peyton has come into the season relaxed and is playing to his strength,” Adams said. “He has made some clutch shots which is helping in our team balance.”
McClure has hit the ground running in the 2021 season, and in just two games as a varsity starter has scored 32 total points and knocked down an impressive eight three-pointers in that stretch.
Also scoring in double-digits were juniors Darryn Callahan who scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds, and Liam Manning who recorded his second double-double in as many games with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Sophomore Conner Adams also added nine points to go along with six assists and five steals on the night.
The balance that Wellsboro has been enjoying in the early part of the season has been in full-effect with scoring being spread out evenly. Conner Adams improved distribution from the point guard position has been a big part of that balance.
Adams has 13 assists during his first two contests and his teammates have thrived with his unselfish play.
“We have really bought into team-offense and team-defense,” Coach Adams said. “We are starting to show that we have a variety of weapons on offense whether it is inside or outside which can make us tough to defend. The guys know each other’s strengths and they are playing to them.”
Wellsboro has had at least three players score in double-digits in each of their first two games, with four reaching the mark against Athens and three reaching that plateau in their win over Canton.
With just two games under their belt, the direction of the Wellsboro team is clear with high-intensity efforts on both sides of the ball molding their identity early on as well as contributions from top to bottom on the roster.
“We are getting quality play from our bench and are really pulling for one another. We are still getting in game shape due to the layoff and still have areas we need to improve in,” Coach Adams said. “’I’m pleased with the identity of playing hard and getting after it that the team is starting to develop.”
Wellsboro held their home opener for the boys basketball 2020-2021 season with a matchup against the Williamson Warriors on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
