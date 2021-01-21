The Wellsboro Hornets boys basketball team traveled for back-to-back road games against the Athens Wildcats (3-2) and Canton Warriors (3-1).
Wellsboro was were able to split games against two of the top Northern Tier League Teams to open their 2021 season.
In their first outing of the year on Friday, Jan. 15 against the Athens Wildcats where they were beaten in a thriller that came down to the wire by a score of 54-53.
The Wildcats stormed back in the fourth as Wellsboro squandered a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter.
“The guys played real hard against Athens and we learned a lot from that game,” Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said. “We had balanced scoring and great effort. We came up a little short due to execution but we learned a lot from that experience that we were able to build on in our Canton win.”
In the loss, Wellsboro received a balanced scoring effort with four players notching double-digit scoring with Isaac Keane leading the charge with a team-high 15 points to go along with 11 rebounds and two steals.
Also scoring in double-figures were Liam Manning who posted a 14-point and 11-rebound double-double, Peyton McClure who scored 11 points with three triples and Darryn Callahan who scored 11 points.
The Hornets were able to bounce back in a big way against one of the top Northern Tier League teams on Monday, Jan. 18 as they came up with their first win of the year in a 72-64 win over the Canton Warriors behind a career-high from McClure of 21 points.
After falling behind in the first quarter, the Wellsboro team put together a monster second quarter where they amassed 25 points and built a 38-25 lead heading into halftime.
The Canton team continued to fight back but were unable to play catch up as Wellsboro held on for their first win of the year.
Sophomore McClure put together a stellar outing during their win and has solidified himself as a legitimate threat from the three-point line as he knocked down five threes in the win on his way to a game-high 21 points.
“Peyton has come into the season relaxed and is playing to his strength,” Adams said. “He has made some clutch shots which is helping in our team balance.”
McClure has hit the ground running in the 2021 season, and in just two games as a varsity starter has scored 32 total points and knocked down a jaw-dropping eight three-pointers in that stretch.
Also scoring in double-digits was junior Darryn Callahan who scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds and Liam Manning who recorded his second double-double in as many games with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Sophomore Conner Adams also added nine points to go along with six assists and five steals on the night.
The balance that Wellsboro has been looking towards in the 2021 season has been in full-effect with scoring being spread out nicely, partially in part to Conner Adams improved distribution from the point guard position.
Conner has 13 assists during his first two contests and his teammates have thrived with his unselfish play.
“We have really bought into team offense and team defense,” Coach Adams said. “We are starting to show that we have a variety of weapons on offense whether it is inside or outside which can make us tough to defend. The guys know each other’s strengths and they are playing to them.”
Wellsboro has had at least three players score in double-digits in each of their first two games, with four reaching the mark against Athens and three reaching that plateau in their win over Canton.
With just two games under their belt, the direction of the Wellsboro team is clear with high-intensity efforts on both sides of the ball molding their identity early on this season as well as contributions from top to bottom on the roster.
“We are also getting quality play from our bench and are really pulling for one another. We are still getting in game shape due to the layoff and still have areas we need to improve in,” Coach Adams said. “’m pleased with the identity of playing hard and getting after it that the team is starting to develop.”
Wellsboro continued their stretch of road games to open the season with a matchup against the Williamson Warriors on Wednesday, Jan. 20. For scores and stories pick up next week’s edition of the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and Free Press-Courier.