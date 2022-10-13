The Wellsboro Hornets not only celebrated their Homecoming, but their first win to break a six-game losing streak in the football season this year. The Hornets toppled the Wyalusing Rams on Friday, Oct. 7.

The Hornets have won their last seven Homecoming games, despite not having one last year.

“It feels good for the guys to experience this. It’s been too long. I’m very proud of them and hopefully we have this feeling the next few weeks,” head coach Matt Hildebrand said. “We got an early start and that was a huge help.”

Hornets Will Gastrock and Conner Adams were MVPs of the game according to teammates. Gastrock threw four touchdown passes while Adams was on the receiving end for three of them, both tying some long-standing Wellsboro school records.

It took the Hornets a few minutes to kick their offense into gear, but once they did, the flood gates opened on the Rams.

On the Hornets’ second possession, Wellsboro picked up two crucial first downs to keep the drive moving. The drive ended on a successful 15-yard pass from Gastrock to Adams with 3:49 remaining in the opening quarter.

The ensuing Wellsboro drive only lasted two plays, but culminated in another Gastrock-to-Adams touchdown pass, this one from 63 yards to put Wellsboro up 14-0.

In the second quarter the Hornet offense kept rolling. Gastrock and Adams connected again on Wellsboro’s first drive of the quarter for their third score of the night on a 55-yard pass.

On the Rams ensuing drive, senior Wyatt Gastrock recovered a fumble at the Wyalusing 20-yard line. After an incomplete pass and negative run, Gastrock connected with Wetzel for his fourth touchdown of the evening, putting the Hornets up 28-0 with 8:21 to go.

Wellsboro’s Ryder Bowen scored his first career touchdown two minutes later on a 2-yard run to put Wellsboro up 35-0 with 6:22 remaining.

Wellsboro would take the 35-point lead into halftime to enable the Mercy Rule.

In the third quarter Bowen struck again on a 15-yard push to the end zone for the Hornets’ final points of the night.

The Rams scored midway through the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout on a 2-yard run by Ayden Hunsinger.

Wellsboro had 14 first downs to the Rams’ 10 and also won the turnover margin.

“This is what we’ve been working towards, we’ve been close in a lot of games and we put it all together tonight. I hope the kids see this why we’ve been doing what we’ve been doing all year and keep grinding and get a couple more wins under our belt,” said Hildebrand.

Gastrock finished 7-of-16 through the air for 182 yards and four touchdowns. Bowen led the Hornets’ ground attack with 128 yards on 20 carries and two scores. This was Bowen’s first career 100-yard game. Adams led the Hornet receiving crops, making three catches for 133 yards.

Rams player Cade McMicken completed 9-of-16 passes for 79 yards while Ayden Hunsinger carried the ball 12 times for 50 yards and a score, and Gus Taber caught two passes for 32 yards.

This victory brings the Hornets up 1-6 overall and 1-5 in the NTL standings. The Hornets will travel to South Williamsport for their next match.