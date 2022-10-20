The Wellsboro varsity boys soccer team defeated Athens 2-1 to win their third NTL Championship Title on Thursday, Oct. 12.

This victory sweeps the season series with the Wildcats and also caps an undefeated league season at 12-0 for the Hornets.

“The boys are NTL champions and tonight was a milestone finish for this season,” head coach Todd Fitch said following the game.

The Wildcats took the first lead of the game on a goal off a direct kick right in front of the box with 19 minutes remaining in the first half.

Athens held that lead until the Hornets retaliated a tie with under five minutes left in the half on a goal by Jack Poirier, assisted by Jack Bryant.

Wellsboro later took the lead midway through the second half as Poirier assisted a goal from Sam Rudy.

This goal would finish off the game with a victory for the Hornets 2-1.

The Hornets outshot the Wildcats 11-8 and Wellsboro also had an 8-4 advantage in corner kicks.

Senior goal-keeper Aiden Gehman recorded two saves while junior Mitchell Butler made one.

The win improves the Hornets to 14-2 overall and wraps up their undefeated league season at 12-0.

“They worked really hard to earn that title this season and that was their goal,” Fitch said.

“I’m extremely proud of all the teamwork and growth I’ve seen from everybody.”

The Hornets host Hughesville Tuesday, Oct. 18 and travel to Selinsgrove on Saturday, Oct. 22 to finish off their non-league season play.